He Jiankui confirmed his visa under the new Top Talent Pass Scheme, adding he is ‘optimistic’ about Hong Kong’s future. Photo: Weibo
Controversial Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui granted HK visa despite criminal record

  • He confirms visa under new Top Talent Pass Scheme, adding he is ‘optimistic’ about city’s future
  • Creator of world’s first gene-edited humans spent three years in a mainland prison for illegal medical practices

Echo Xie
Updated: 6:00am, 21 Feb, 2023

