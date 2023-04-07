A mural created to raise awareness about the spread of Covid-19, amidst a surge of cases in India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: India urges states to ramp up testing as Covid-19 cases climb
- The federal government is asking states to dramatically increase testing after seeing the highest daily case count since September
- India recorded more than 44.7 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic 3 years ago, highest after the US and China
