Shoppers look at shoes in a Beijing mall on June 15. Analysts are concerned about an uneven economic recovery in China, with consumer confidence taking a hit from income and job uncertainties. Photo: AFP
China urged to subsidise cash-strapped households despite higher holiday spending
- Chinese holidaymakers boost tourism industry during Dragon Boat Festival but recovery still threatened by broader slump in consumption
- Think tank calls for Beijing to issue 1.5 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds to prop up disposable income
