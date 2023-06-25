Shoppers look at shoes in a Beijing mall on June 15. Analysts are concerned about an uneven economic recovery in China, with consumer confidence taking a hit from income and job uncertainties. Photo: AFP
Shoppers look at shoes in a Beijing mall on June 15. Analysts are concerned about an uneven economic recovery in China, with consumer confidence taking a hit from income and job uncertainties. Photo: AFP
China economy
News

China urged to subsidise cash-strapped households despite higher holiday spending

  • Chinese holidaymakers boost tourism industry during Dragon Boat Festival but recovery still threatened by broader slump in consumption
  • Think tank calls for Beijing to issue 1.5 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds to prop up disposable income

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers look at shoes in a Beijing mall on June 15. Analysts are concerned about an uneven economic recovery in China, with consumer confidence taking a hit from income and job uncertainties. Photo: AFP
Shoppers look at shoes in a Beijing mall on June 15. Analysts are concerned about an uneven economic recovery in China, with consumer confidence taking a hit from income and job uncertainties. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE