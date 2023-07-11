The logo for Goldman Sachs on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Investors buy Chinese stocks for the first time in almost two months
- Goldman Sachs said the move means that investors betting against Chinese shares were forced to unwind their bearish positions by buying back borrowed shares
- The move seen in onshore and offshore shares was mainly driven by short covers, according to Goldman Sachs
The logo for Goldman Sachs on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters