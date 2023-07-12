Activision’s Call of Duty on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo. Photo: AP
Microsoft-Activision US$69 billion deal back on track after US court win
- The US Federal Trade Commission had requested that the blockbuster transaction be halted pending an investigation on competition concerns
- The decision handed a major victory to Microsoft and allowed it to close its purchase of Activision, the maker of Call of Duty and Candy Crush, as planned on July 18
