Beijing is pinning its hopes on domestic consumption to balance weak external demand. Photo: AFP
Beijing is pinning its hopes on domestic consumption to balance weak external demand. Photo: AFP
China economy
News

China pushes paid leave to spur spending in face of sluggish post-Covid recovery

  • Shandong becomes latest local government to promote annual leave, which is guaranteed under law but taken by only 60 per cent of Chinese workers
  • The plan comes after Beijing issues measures to encourage holiday and leisure consumption

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:34pm, 19 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is pinning its hopes on domestic consumption to balance weak external demand. Photo: AFP
Beijing is pinning its hopes on domestic consumption to balance weak external demand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE