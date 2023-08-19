Beijing is pinning its hopes on domestic consumption to balance weak external demand. Photo: AFP
China pushes paid leave to spur spending in face of sluggish post-Covid recovery
- Shandong becomes latest local government to promote annual leave, which is guaranteed under law but taken by only 60 per cent of Chinese workers
- The plan comes after Beijing issues measures to encourage holiday and leisure consumption
