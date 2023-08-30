Storytelling and partnerships in focus as the marketing playbook evolves

As consumers evolve within a fast-moving commercial environment, marketers must keep pace – while continuing to build trust. That was one of the key messages delivered during a recent round-table event hosted by the South China Morning Post as part of its Remarketing series of discussions.

Successful brands today

A key topic at the event was how the marketing playbook is evolving: successful brands need to foster connections through storytelling, partnerships and creating mutually beneficial partnerships with trusted media brands. Above all, marketers need to be introspective about their brand stories, as consumers today look to brands that are making positive impacts.

“So many people are talking about ESG [environmental, social and governance] today – because we all want to do something to prevent what we’ve experienced over the last few years from happening again,” said James Tong, director of public affairs, John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd. “People are extremely interested in purpose; they want to work with you if they have a chance to work for a good purpose.”

Stuart Woollford, head of group brand, AIA in discussion with other round table guests.

Storytelling

All nine senior marketers at the round table were in agreement about one key aspect: it is crucial to create a story that is relevant to your consumers.