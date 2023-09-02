China’s Wang Xinyu storms into US Open last 16

China’s Wang Xinyu stormed into the last 16 of a grand slam championship for the first time on Friday, booking her place in the fourth round with a three-set victory over Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The 21-year-old from Shenzhen had never been further than the first round at the US Open before this year.

However, the right-hander has enjoyed a superb start to this year’s tournament with three straight wins and will now play Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

After dropping the opening set, Wang came roaring back in the second, breaking Schmiedlova twice to take the set before breaking her opponent three more times in the decider to claim victory.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia returns the ball to China’s Wang Xinyu during their second round match at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Wang is hoping to emulate her idol, Li Na, the first and only Chinese woman to win a grand slam singles title with her victories at the French Open (2011) and Australian Open (2014). Li also reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2013.