Thousands of fans welcomed the funeral cortege of Manchester United great Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford on Monday as it made its way past the stadium to Manchester cathedral for a private ceremony.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and one of United’s greatest players, died on October 21 at the age of 86.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson, former players Andy Cole and Paul Scholes, England manager Gareth Southgate, and Prince William were some of the early arrivals among the around 1,000 invited guests at the cathedral for the service.

A throng of fans, a dozen deep in places, braved the blustery weather to clap as the cortege made its way in front of the Trinity Statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, where a ring of hundreds of bouquets and scarves encircling the statue’s base continued to grow.