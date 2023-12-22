US to gather chip supply chain intelligence to boost national security

The United States said on Thursday it would launch a review into how companies procure Chinese-made semiconductors, aiming to reduce national security risks posed by China.

The assessment will be launched in January and will focus on legacy chips - semiconductors that are not cutting-edge but still key to industries, said the Department of Commerce in a statement.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen potential signs of concerning practices from the PRC to expand their firms’ legacy chip production and make it harder for US companies to compete,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, referring to the People’s Republic of China.