Mourners after South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral in Seoul. Photo: Reuters

China, Russia test ‘hack-proof’ link, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun’s suicide sparks outrage: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From China testing quantum communication to outcry over South Korean actor’s suicide, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China and Russia test ‘hack-proof’ quantum communication link for Brics

China’s quantum satellite Mozi has opened pathways to develop national and international quantum communication networks. Photo: Chinese Academy of Science

2. China removes 9 PLA generals from top legislature in sign of wider purge

The military has been one of the main targets of President Xi Jinping’s far-reaching anti-corruption campaign. Photo: Handout

3. Hong Kong’s Cathay vows to avoid repeat of cancellations, as pilots hit hour limit

Cathay Pacific pilots. Photo: Dickson Lee

4. Cost of fame: South Korean actor’s suicide sparks outrage over privacy invasion

Mourners carrying a coffin and portrait of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun leave after his funeral in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

5. Anita Mui’s last wish: don’t cry for me, let me go in peace — SCMP archive

Anita Mui wearing a wedding gown at one of her last concerts in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
