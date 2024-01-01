Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
China, Russia test ‘hack-proof’ link, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun’s suicide sparks outrage: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From China testing quantum communication to outcry over South Korean actor’s suicide, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. China and Russia test ‘hack-proof’ quantum communication link for Brics
2. China removes 9 PLA generals from top legislature in sign of wider purge
3. Hong Kong’s Cathay vows to avoid repeat of cancellations, as pilots hit hour limit
4. Cost of fame: South Korean actor’s suicide sparks outrage over privacy invasion
5. Anita Mui’s last wish: don’t cry for me, let me go in peace — SCMP archive
Post