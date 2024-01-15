Macau Jockey Club loses horse-racing rights after joint decision with authorities to terminate contract amid financial woes
- Casino hub’s justice secretary says Macau Horse Racing Company, which runs Jockey Club, has agreed to end concession contract from April 1
- Operator faces financial difficulties in wake of pandemic, with number of races dropping significantly
The Macau Jockey Club has lost its rights to exclusively offer horse racing in the city after a joint decision with authorities to terminate its contract amid financial difficulties and struggles to meet the changing “needs of social development”.
Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon on Monday said the government had signed an agreement with the Macau Horse Racing Company, which runs the club, earlier in the day to terminate its concession contract from April 1.
The contract was last extended in 2018 for another 24½ years, which would have put its end date at August 31, 2042.
“The company proposed to terminate the horse-racing concession contract last year due to its operational difficulties and the inability of horse-racing activities to meet the needs of social development nowadays,” Cheong said.
“Despite having a history of over 40 years, horse racing in Macau has experienced a decline in popularity among locals and tourists in recent years. The Macau government, after a thorough study, has decided to accept the company’s application.”
Cheong said that under the mutual agreement to terminate the contract, the company’s horse-racing activities in Macau would cease from April 1.
He said the Macau Horse Race Company had pledged to handle labour rights and employee benefits issues in accordance with the law, and also arrange to transport its horses to other locations by March 31 next year.
According to the Macau Jockey Club, the racing and betting operator is currently one of the largest private employers in the casino hub with about 800 employees and more than 300 part-time staff.
But the club was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the number of races drop significantly.
The Hong Kong-Macau interport series, between the two cities, was also put on hold during the pandemic before returning in April last year.