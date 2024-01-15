The Macau Jockey Club has lost its rights to exclusively offer horse racing in the city after a joint decision with authorities to terminate its contract amid financial difficulties and struggles to meet the changing “needs of social development”.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon on Monday said the government had signed an agreement with the Macau Horse Racing Company, which runs the club, earlier in the day to terminate its concession contract from April 1.

The contract was last extended in 2018 for another 24½ years, which would have put its end date at August 31, 2042.

“The company proposed to terminate the horse-racing concession contract last year due to its operational difficulties and the inability of horse-racing activities to meet the needs of social development nowadays,” Cheong said.