Acting principal magistrate Peony Wong Nga-yan jailed Man for two months but suspended the term for 1½ years, given his early guilty plea and the little impact the offence had on the election.

Ten previous rulings involving a similar charge also ended with the defendant receiving a suspended sentence.

Political commentator Wong Sai-chak called on voters in a Facebook video to skip the December 10 poll. Photo: YouTube/Martin Oei

Man was arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption after he reposted a Facebook live video of German-based 46-year-old political commentator Wong Sai-chak urging voters to turn their backs on the December 10 “pseudo-election”.

Wong, also known as Martin Oei, complained in his post about the city’s new electoral system, which was introduced after Beijing imposed the national security law to ensure only those deemed patriotic by authorities could hold public office.

“He suggested viewers travel, dine or sleep all day instead of voting at the election,” a prosecution summary read out in court said.

Man shared Wong’s Facebook post on the same day it was published. He was arrested on December 4.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also obtained a court warrant for the arrest of Wong, who left Hong Kong in December 2017.

The voter turnout for the election was 27.54 per cent, a record low. Photo: Sam Tsang

In response, Wong said it was his honour to be put on a wanted list of suspects and suggested his case had provided the United States with more reasons to sanction Hong Kong officials.

Fewer than 1.2 million eligible voters – or 27.54 per cent – cast their ballots on December 10, marking the lowest turnout since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The poll, which was in line with Beijing’s “patriots-only” principle, saw the number of directly elected seats of the municipal-level bodies slashed from more than 90 per cent to less than 20 per cent.