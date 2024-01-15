Hong Kong analyst programmer who shared online call to boycott vote gets suspended jail sentence
- Sam Man, 38, was arrested after reposting Facebook video of political commentator encouraging others to boycott December 10 district council election
- Court jails Man for two months but suspends term for 1½ years, given his early guilty plea to engaging in illegal conduct to incite another person not to vote
Acting principal magistrate Peony Wong Nga-yan jailed Man for two months but suspended the term for 1½ years, given his early guilty plea and the little impact the offence had on the election.
Ten previous rulings involving a similar charge also ended with the defendant receiving a suspended sentence.
Man was arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption after he reposted a Facebook live video of German-based 46-year-old political commentator Wong Sai-chak urging voters to turn their backs on the December 10 “pseudo-election”.
Hong Kong man wanted, another charged over alleged election boycott calls
“He suggested viewers travel, dine or sleep all day instead of voting at the election,” a prosecution summary read out in court said.
“He suggested the viewers to travel, to dine or to sleep all day instead of voting … [in] the election,” a prosecution summary read out in court said.
Man shared Wong’s Facebook post on the same day it was published. He was arrested on December 4.
The anti-corruption watchdog has also obtained a court warrant for the arrest of Wong, who left Hong Kong in December 2017.
In response, Wong said it was his honour to be put on a wanted list of suspects and suggested his case had provided the United States with more reasons to sanction Hong Kong officials.
Fewer than 1.2 million eligible voters – or 27.54 per cent – cast their ballots on December 10, marking the lowest turnout since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.
A visual guide to Hong Kong’s 2023 district council election
The poll, which was in line with Beijing’s “patriots-only” principle, saw the number of directly elected seats of the municipal-level bodies slashed from more than 90 per cent to less than 20 per cent.