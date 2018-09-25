The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3D-printed guns is free on bond after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl and apparently fleeing to Taiwan before being returned to the US.

Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed on Sunday evening from the Harris County jail in Houston, Texas, after posting a US$150,000 bond.

Wilson was brought back to America after being arrested in Taiwan on Friday following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl US$500 to have sex with her in Austin, Texas.

Wilson’s lawyer, Samy Khalil, said in a statement Sunday night that the focus is on preparing Wilson’s defence.

Future court hearings will be in Austin.

Wilson owns Austin-based Defense Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.