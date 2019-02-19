A cat breeder in Taipei said the Persian kittens were stolen on February 5. File photo: Xinhua
‘Pregnant’ Hong Kong woman who hid stolen Persian kittens under clothes passed through Taoyuan airport security undetected: Taiwan media
- Security footage obtained by police showed the woman leaving a public washroom looking more plump than when she entered before passing through security, local media reported
- A man who answered the alleged burglar’s phone on Tuesday identified himself as her husband and said he had no knowledge of his wife’s plan, before apologising
Topic | Taiwan
A cat breeder in Taipei said the Persian kittens were stolen on February 5. File photo: Xinhua
This is a record haul for rhino horns found on arriving air passengers. Photo: ISD
HK$8 million worth of rhino horns seized at airport by Hong Kong customs
- Record haul of 24 pieces, weighing about 40kg, found in boxes carried by two men arriving from South Africa en route to Vietnam
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
This is a record haul for rhino horns found on arriving air passengers. Photo: ISD