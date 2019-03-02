US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday in Hanoi. Despite the handshake, their summit meeting ended with no formal agreement. Photo: AP
Bright spots seen in Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un’s meeting despite lack of formal accord
- What has been viewed as a failure in Hanoi could actually provide a stronger foundation for future talks, according to an expert on US-Korea policy
- ‘We got to a level of detail that has eluded us for quite a while,’ a senior US State Department official said
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, two US defence and security experts are questioning the perception that the summit was a failure because it ended without a new agreement.
“The history of US-North Korea relations over the past 25 years has been this comic book, black-and-white understanding of history … and this particular summit, which is obviously part of that history, is already being portrayed in a comic book fashion,” Joel Wit, director of 38 North, a website devoted to analysis of North Korea, said on Friday at the New York-based Korea Society.
“Both leaders are heavily invested in this process, and particularly Kim Jong-un,” said Wit, who coordinated implementation of the US-Korea Agreed Framework in 1994 during the presidency of Bill Clinton. That accord collapsed when North Korea was caught enriching uranium.
“His process wasn’t to gather the international media for a photo opp, which a lot of people say. This is a real shift in North Korean policy, and he’s trying to move down a different road,” Wit said. “There was progress made at the summit on a variety of issues, just not enough to reach a final agreement.”
Wit did not provide specifics about what progress was achieved, but his impressions are in line with remarks by a senior US State Department official who said on Friday: “We ended on a very good note between the two sides.”
“We just couldn’t get there on the agreement at this point, but … we got to a level of detail that has eluded us for quite a while, certainly since the Singapore joint statement [in June], including things like what is the definition of the Yongbyon nuclear complex, which is a very important issue for us as we look to disassemble the entire weapons of mass destruction programme in North Korea,” the official told reporters.
The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Centre, which the North Korean military has been building up since the 1990s, is considered the heart of Pyongyang’s nuclear programme.
During working-level talks leading up to the meeting between Trump and Kim, North Korea offered to dismantle the site in return for the lifting of a broad range of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, the State Department official said.
North Korea was unwilling to freeze its nuclear programme, the US official said, meaning that giving “many, many billions of dollars in sanctions relief would in effect put us in a position of subsidising the ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction in North Korea”.
“We didn’t get a deal because the deal wasn’t there to be had,” the official said, adding that there was room “to continue talking”.
Security expert Scott Snyder said on Thursday that the breakdown in Hanoi “actually added a little more transparency to the gap” that has existed between Pyongyang and Washington both in terms of trust and what both sides understand as the scope for denuclearisation and the scope for sanctions relief.
Snyder, director of the Council on Foreign Relations’ US-Korea policy programme, told reporters in a briefing call that the ostensible “failure” could in fact provide a stronger foundation for future communications than that which followed the “success” of the first Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore.
Failure to make a deal “has provided the US and North Korea an opportunity to better … understand what each other wants”, he said, adding that he hoped for an “early resumption” of working-level talks.
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who has led discussions at the lower level, was absent from the talks in Hanoi, raising questions about the integration of working-level and leader-level negotiations.
Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has limited foreign policy experience.
“It is true that some of the meetings’ structures … might have been better organised to reinforce the importance of the special representative’s role,” said Snyder, though he added that “the North Koreans at least had the experience of accepting and interacting with the special representative”, who visited Pyongyang in early February to pave the way for this week’s talks.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un’s meeting in Vietnam ended without agreement. Photo: AFP
Why Donald Trump’s failure to reach deal with North Korea in Vietnam could be a win for China
- Unsuccessful conclusion to summit between US president and Kim Jong-un could strengthen Beijing’s hand as both sides will want its help
Beijing stands to gain from the abrupt end to the second summit between North Korea and the United States, according to Chinese analysts.
They believe that the no-deal summit is actually in China’s interest, and that Beijing’s influence is set to increase as both Washington and Pyongyang will want to work more closely with China to extract a future agreement over denuclearisation, sanctions relief and regional stability.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump admitted his two-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had failed to reach a much-anticipated deal because of Pyongyang’s demands that economic sanctions be lifted.
Just hours after the Hanoi meeting ended, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met North Korean deputy foreign minister Ri Kil-song in Beijing and promised that China would continue to play a “constructive role” in promoting a deal between the US and North Korea.
“The international community is deeply concerned about the Hanoi summit between the leaders of North Korea and the US,” Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.
He said that the talks had entered “deep waters” and that it was not possible to avoid difficulties.
“But through continued dialogue, the overall direction of resolving the Korean peninsula issues – namely denuclearisation and the establishment of a peaceful mechanism – through political means is clear,” Wang added.
Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang also stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual respect, and reiterated that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role.
It is expected that Kim will return to Pyongyang through China and will update President Xi Jinping on the Hanoi meeting.
Huang Jing, a professor at Beijing Language and Culture University’s Institute of International and Regional Studies, said he was not surprised that the summit had ended with no concrete results.
“There remains a huge gap in terms of what Washington and Pyongyang wanted from the denuclearisation talks and their bargaining ability,” he said.
But such an unsatisfactory outcome may be welcomed in Beijing because “it would not be in China’s interests if the US and North Korea can find a solution to the denuclearisation issue too quickly”, Huang said.
While China officially supported talks between Trump and Kim, Beijing is deeply concerned about rapid rapprochement between Washington and Pyongyang, and fears a shift in the regional power dynamic in which North Korea could be used against it.
According to Chinese diplomatic sources, North Korea – despite its geopolitical importance – has been and will remain a useful card in Beijing’s long game against the US as their rivalry unfolds.
“For Beijing, it’d be better to hold the North Korea card than to use it,” Huang said.
Although Trump insisted that the summit was not a failure and that it was important not to rush into a bad deal, the outcome was widely seen as a setback for the embattled US president, who was eager to score points diplomatically.
According to Huang, Trump’s eagerness to make his mark by meeting Kim personally has not only helped Pyongyang gain international recognition as a de facto nuclear power, but also helped Beijing improve relations with its communist neighbour.
Wang Sheng, a North Korean affairs specialist at Jilin University, also said the fruitless Hanoi meeting underscored the sensitivity and difficulty of making any breakthrough on dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile arsenal.
“I think China’s influence will expand afterwards, such as more mediation in the related multilateral meetings, or pushing Pyongyang harder to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and reform the North Korean economy,” he said.
“And there’s still leeway for negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. I don’t think US-North Korean relations will worsen because of this meeting.”
However, Sun Xingjie, another Korean affairs specialist at Jilin University, described the outcome on Thursday as a setback for China as well because “Beijing has very much wished to push ahead with the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”
“As to how the security situation in Northeast Asia changes in the future, we need to watch how Pyongyang reacts to this meeting afterwards. It’s still early to say if the situation will suffer or remain unchanged,” he said.
Additional reporting by Kristin Huang