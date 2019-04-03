Joan Guting was a domestic helper in Hong Kong. Photo: Supplied
‘Justice for Joan’: Supporters of Filipino domestic helper who died of cervical cancer face legal hurdles in fight to ‘restore her dignity’
- Joan Guting, who had late-stage cervical cancer and acute renal failure, was forced out to the streets in May 2017 after her employers suddenly dismissed her
- Eight months after her death, Guting’s supporters are trying to seek damages for discrimination but say they face obstacles after the Legal Aid Department revoked legal aid for her case
