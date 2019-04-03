Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joan Guting was a domestic helper in Hong Kong. Photo: Supplied
Asia

‘Justice for Joan’: Supporters of Filipino domestic helper who died of cervical cancer face legal hurdles in fight to ‘restore her dignity’

  • Joan Guting, who had late-stage cervical cancer and acute renal failure, was forced out to the streets in May 2017 after her employers suddenly dismissed her
  • Eight months after her death, Guting’s supporters are trying to seek damages for discrimination but say they face obstacles after the Legal Aid Department revoked legal aid for her case
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 8:30am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joan Guting was a domestic helper in Hong Kong. Photo: Supplied
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.