Njål Helgheim with two of his children Anyja, 12, and Atle, 10. Photo: Njål Helgheim
From Chinese opera to racial tensions in Malaysia, Wikipilation is the digital video library dispelling Eurocentric history one film at a time
- Wikipilation is a digital encyclopaedia of 10,000 acclaimed films and documentaries that chronicles historical injustices and current global issues
- It was produced by a Njål Helgheim, a Norwegian dad who wants to counteract the Eurocentric dominance of global cultural exchange and history education
Topic | Education
Njål Helgheim with two of his children Anyja, 12, and Atle, 10. Photo: Njål Helgheim