Brandon Lee, the human rights activist. Photo: Facebook
US human rights volunteer branded an 'enemy of the state' shot outside home in Philippines
- Activist in a critical condition after surgery to remove bullet from his jaw
- Groups defending land rights and opposing increased military presence increasingly being targeted
Topic | The Philippines
Brandon Lee, the human rights activist. Photo: Facebook
At least 164 farmers and land rights activists were killed worldwide last year, with the Philippines accounting for the most casualties. Photo: AFP
Philippines is now world’s deadliest country for land rights activists
- Nearly 300 farmers, indigenous people and land rights activists have been killed since Duterte took office in 2016
- In 19 countries surveyed by Global Witness, mining was linked to 43 deaths
Topic | The Philippines
At least 164 farmers and land rights activists were killed worldwide last year, with the Philippines accounting for the most casualties. Photo: AFP