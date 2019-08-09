Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of Friday noon prayers in Jammu. Photo: AFP
Kashmir curfew eased so Muslim majority can attend Friday prayers
- Kashmir has been in lockdown since Monday with severe restrictions on movement
- India says Kashmir’s Muslim-majority population will not have difficulty celebrating Eid
Topic | India
Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of Friday noon prayers in Jammu. Photo: AFP
Security personnel stand guard on a deserted street in Jammu on August 6. India has revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Security personnel stand guard on a deserted street in Jammu on August 6. India has revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: AFP