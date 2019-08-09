Channels

Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of Friday noon prayers in Jammu. Photo: AFP
Kashmir curfew eased so Muslim majority can attend Friday prayers

  • Kashmir has been in lockdown since Monday with severe restrictions on movement
  • India says Kashmir’s Muslim-majority population will not have difficulty celebrating Eid
Updated: 2:46pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted street in Jammu on August 6. India has revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: AFP
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

In Kashmir, Modi’s India may have won the battle but lost trust

  • In the Indian political narrative, the Kashmir issue is arguably a mistake to be rectified. But the high-handed manner in which the government revoked the autonomy of Kashmir will not help the image of Indian democracy
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Updated: 11:31am, 7 Aug, 2019

