Indian security personnel walk on a street in Srinagar as restrictions on movement and a telecommunications blackout remain in place. Photo: AFP
Kashmir clampdown means even funeral rites can’t be observed
- Mourners are unable to perform last rites or even be informed of a death due to Kashmir’s communications blackout and curfew
- India stripped the Muslim-majority region of its autonomy and imposed tight restrictions
Topic | Kashmir
Indian security personnel walk on a street in Srinagar as restrictions on movement and a telecommunications blackout remain in place. Photo: AFP
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
India scraps Kashmir’s special status raising fears of ‘catastrophic’ unrest
- The move had been a long-held promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
- Many fear New Delhi wants to change the restive region’s demographics by allowing non-Kashmiris – mostly Hindus – to buy land locally
Topic | Kashmir
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP