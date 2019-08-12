Channels

SCMP
Indian Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha in Jammu, Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Indian troops in Kashmir allow Muslims to walk to mosques on Eid holiday, but many stay indoors

  • India says communications restrictions will be eased as the situation improves, but one Kashmiri says they’ve been forced to ‘live in the dark ages’
  • Some gathered after prayers to protest against India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy
Topic |   Kashmir
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:20pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding

  • Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
  • India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic |   China-India relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 4:39am, 7 Aug, 2019

