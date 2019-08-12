Indian Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha in Jammu, Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian troops in Kashmir allow Muslims to walk to mosques on Eid holiday, but many stay indoors
- India says communications restrictions will be eased as the situation improves, but one Kashmiri says they’ve been forced to ‘live in the dark ages’
- Some gathered after prayers to protest against India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
