A full house at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong airport protest chaos: Asian airlines wrestle with fallout after flights turned away from city
- Singapore Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Malaysia Airlines are among carriers forced to re-route aircraft after thousands of demonstrators descend on airport
- Aviation authority says operations are ‘seriously disrupted’ but hopes to resume service by 6am on Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
