Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A full house at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Asia

Hong Kong airport protest chaos: Asian airlines wrestle with fallout after flights turned away from city

  • Singapore Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Malaysia Airlines are among carriers forced to re-route aircraft after thousands of demonstrators descend on airport
  • Aviation authority says operations are ‘seriously disrupted’ but hopes to resume service by 6am on Tuesday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Dewey Sim  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 11:28pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A full house at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.