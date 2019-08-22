People protest against the violence in Indonesia's eastern Papua province. Photo: AFP
Indonesia blocks internet in Papua region as it tries to prevent more violent protests
- Riots and demonstrations have brought several cities in the island region to a standstill, as anger over the alleged racist abuse of students spreads
- The communications ministry says the amount of racist and provocative content online is still very high
Topic | Indonesia
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic | Indonesia
