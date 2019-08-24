Channels

Police officers are seen at Senado Square, Macau. Photo: Facebook | All About Macau
Macau pro-democracy website suspends vote on universal suffrage after suspected cyberattacks from mainland China

  • The group behind it said on Friday that the site was experiencing ‘abnormalities’, though it is unclear if this is connected to the earlier cyberattacks
  • A recent attempt by Macau residents to hold a peaceful rally escalated into threats to organisers and led to dozens of people being identified by the police
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 4:43pm, 24 Aug, 2019

Police officers and protesters gather at Senado Square, in Macau. Photo: Facebook
Hongkonger among seven detained in Macau over rally in support of anti-government protests

  • Police had denied organisers permission for gathering at iconic Senado Square tourist spot
  • Six men and one woman detained as police also stop and search group of men in white
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 9:38am, 20 Aug, 2019

