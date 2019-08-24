Police officers are seen at Senado Square, Macau. Photo: Facebook | All About Macau
Macau pro-democracy website suspends vote on universal suffrage after suspected cyberattacks from mainland China
- The group behind it said on Friday that the site was experiencing ‘abnormalities’, though it is unclear if this is connected to the earlier cyberattacks
- A recent attempt by Macau residents to hold a peaceful rally escalated into threats to organisers and led to dozens of people being identified by the police
Police officers and protesters gather at Senado Square, in Macau. Photo: Facebook
Hongkonger among seven detained in Macau over rally in support of anti-government protests
- Police had denied organisers permission for gathering at iconic Senado Square tourist spot
- Six men and one woman detained as police also stop and search group of men in white
