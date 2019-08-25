Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ho Iat-seng was the only candidate for Macau’s chief executive. Photo: Xinhua
Asia

Ho Iat-seng will be new city leader of Macau, China’s gambling hub

  • Sole candidate and business veteran Ho Iat-seng confirmed as the new Macau chief executive
  • The results of an unofficial poll about universal suffrage in the city were expected to be released on Monday
Topic |   Macau
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 12:55pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ho Iat-seng was the only candidate for Macau’s chief executive. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ho Iat-seng in Macau in February 2015. Ho is the only candidate for the city’s chief executive in August 15 elections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Macau’s lone candidate for city leader Ho Iat-seng doubles down on ‘one county, two systems’ principle and vows to boost patriotism

  • Business veteran vows to boost patriotism among the city’s young people, serving as an example for Taiwan
  • Macau’s economy has been hurt by Hong Kong protests – and Ho warns of more challenges ahead
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ho Iat-seng in Macau in February 2015. Ho is the only candidate for the city’s chief executive in August 15 elections. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.