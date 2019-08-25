Channels

Macau’s newly-elected chief executive Ho Iat-seng. Photo: EPA
Asia

Meet Macau’s new chief executive Ho Iat-seng: a media-shy Beijing loyalist with deep mainland ties

  • Ho takes charge at a challenging time for the city, amid the ongoing US-China trade war and a looming slowdown in neighbouring Hong Kong
  • Despite keeping a low profile, his name had been floated numerous times over the past few years as a potential candidate for the top job
Topic |   Macau
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 12:56pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Macau’s newly-elected chief executive Ho Iat-seng. Photo: EPA
