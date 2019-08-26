Members of the New Macau Association hold a list of demands for the new government to enact after meeting with Ho Iat-seng, the then-candidate for chief executive, on August 13. Photo: Facebook / New Macau Association
Macau poll finds support for universal suffrage to elect city’s chief executive; vote organisers faced threats and attacks
- Almost all respondents to the unofficial online poll supported a change from the current system, which sees the chief executive chosen by committee
- But the pro-democracy group behind the vote said some of its members had been harassed, insulted and even physically attacked
Topic | Macau
Members of the New Macau Association hold a list of demands for the new government to enact after meeting with Ho Iat-seng, the then-candidate for chief executive, on August 13. Photo: Facebook / New Macau Association
Macau’s newly-elected chief executive Ho Iat-seng. Photo: EPA
Meet Macau’s new chief executive Ho Iat-seng: a media-shy Beijing loyalist with deep mainland ties
- Ho takes charge at a challenging time for the city, amid the ongoing US-China trade war and a looming slowdown in neighbouring Hong Kong
- Despite keeping a low profile, his name had been floated numerous times over the past few years as a potential candidate for the top job
Topic | Macau
Macau’s newly-elected chief executive Ho Iat-seng. Photo: EPA