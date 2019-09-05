Many Hongkongers have been unmoved by Carrie Lam’s U-turn on the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
How Asia sees Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of Hong Kong extradition bill: ‘It’s welcome, but …’
- Protesters in Hong Kong may have been scathing about the chief executive’s attempt to appease the public; regional leaders have been a little more supportive
- But most welcomes have been both cautious and qualified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
