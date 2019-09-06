Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources
- The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
- Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
Topic | Computer hackers
Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund before trade delegations meet for talks in Shanghai on July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Fearing a new ‘red scare’ atmosphere, activists and lawmakers fight targeting of Chinese-Americans
- The US has arrested scientists of Chinese origin on industrial espionage and other charges, and multiple times the cases have been dropped for lack of evidence
- ‘There are some legitimate concerns, but these are inflated, and Chinese-Americans are being demonised,’ the leader of an anti-discrimination group says
Topic | Chinese overseas
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund before trade delegations meet for talks in Shanghai on July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters