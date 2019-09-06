Channels

Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources

  • The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
  • Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund before trade delegations meet for talks in Shanghai on July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Fearing a new ‘red scare’ atmosphere, activists and lawmakers fight targeting of Chinese-Americans

  • The US has arrested scientists of Chinese origin on industrial espionage and other charges, and multiple times the cases have been dropped for lack of evidence
  • ‘There are some legitimate concerns, but these are inflated, and Chinese-Americans are being demonised,’ the leader of an anti-discrimination group says
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 3:27am, 29 Aug, 2019

