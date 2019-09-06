Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died on September 6 in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Zimbabwe ex-leader Robert Mugabe spent last days ‘detained’ in a Singapore hospital for treatment
- The deposed leader spent his last days in the island nation – where his daughter studied, his wife shopped and he received medical treatment
- Analysts point out that like Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, Mugabe led his country to independence from British rule – but the similarities end there
Topic | Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died on September 6 in Singapore. Photo: EPA