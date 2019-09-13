Four cameramen became famous for photographs of the “Tank Man” in Tiananmen Square. This image was taken by Jeff Widener. Photo: AP
Tiananmen Square Tank Man photographer Charlie Cole dies in Bali
- Cameraman who won the 1989 World Press Photo award was one of four who took similar images of the bloody crackdown by the Chinese army
- He later regretted how his work had become so iconic of the event, fearing it overshadowed the work of others
