US officials have called for countries to adopt a “risk-based security framework” in scrutinising the vendors and companies involved in the foundational stages of their 5G network deployment. Photo: AFP
Washington sees no distinction between Huawei and Beijing: top US cyber security official
- Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary of state for cyber and international communications, says the overlap between company and government ‘raises very serious concerns’
