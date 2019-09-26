A Lion Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen at the airport in Padang, West Sumatra. Photo: AFP
Indonesia Lion Air crash families will receive at least US$1.2 million each from Boeing, sources say
- US lawyer confirms 11 of his 17 claims against Boeing have been settled on behalf of families who lost their relatives in Java Sea crash on October 29
Plane crashes and aviation accidents
A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
Lion Air, Indonesian regulator object to Boeing 737 MAX crash report, amid concerns of too much blame
- Investigators found that 25 of 41 lapses which led to the crash were blamed on the Indonesian side
- Seven of the faults were directed at Boeing, for issues including the inadequate disclosure of its MCAS system
