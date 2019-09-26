Channels

A Lion Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen at the airport in Padang, West Sumatra. Photo: AFP
Asia

Indonesia Lion Air crash families will receive at least US$1.2 million each from Boeing, sources say

  • US lawyer confirms 11 of his 17 claims against Boeing have been settled on behalf of families who lost their relatives in Java Sea crash on October 29
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:50am, 26 Sep, 2019


A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Lion Air, Indonesian regulator object to Boeing 737 MAX crash report, amid concerns of too much blame

  • Investigators found that 25 of 41 lapses which led to the crash were blamed on the Indonesian side
  • Seven of the faults were directed at Boeing, for issues including the inadequate disclosure of its MCAS system
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:25pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
