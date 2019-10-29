Channels

Police at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Essex, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Truck deaths: why are so many Chinese and Vietnamese being trafficked to the UK?

  • The discovery of 39 dead migrants in a refrigerated truck in Britain highlights a rise in modern slavery cases featuring Chinese and Vietnamese victims
  • Those figures are the tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden in the shadows of illicit cannabis farms, nail bars and brothels
Topic |   Human trafficking
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 2:52pm, 29 Oct, 2019


Hoang Thi Ai, 48, shows a picture of her son Hoang Van Tiep, who is suspected to be among the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnam receives documents from UK to help identify suspected Essex truck victims

  • The eight women and 31 men found on Wednesday in a refrigerated container in Essex, southeast England, were originally identified as Chinese
  • But several Vietnamese families have since come forward saying that they fear their relatives are among the dead
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:57pm, 28 Oct, 2019


