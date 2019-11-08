Channels

Grace Jo (centre), who was born in North Korea, speaks to the media outside the White House after a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Kim Jong-un ‘doesn’t deserve’ Donald Trump’s compliments, North Korean defector Grace Jo says after meeting US president

  • Jo, who escaped the North after losing most of her family, met US president at White House’s commemoration of National Day for the Victims of Communism
  • Trump has frequently praised Kim, talking of their close friendship and even ‘love’
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:31am, 8 Nov, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump greet each other in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AP
China

Warnings, recriminations and a missile launch: how the US-North Korea nuclear talks died

  • After talks collapsed in June, Kim Jong-un fell back on his signature tactic: test-firing ballistic missiles
  • Washington and Seoul have also moved toward their traditional stance on Pyongyang and will resume joint air defence exercises next month
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 6:53am, 8 Nov, 2019

