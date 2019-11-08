Grace Jo (centre), who was born in North Korea, speaks to the media outside the White House after a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kim Jong-un ‘doesn’t deserve’ Donald Trump’s compliments, North Korean defector Grace Jo says after meeting US president
- Jo, who escaped the North after losing most of her family, met US president at White House’s commemoration of National Day for the Victims of Communism
- Trump has frequently praised Kim, talking of their close friendship and even ‘love’
Topic | Kim Jong-un
