Undocumented Asians in the US like medical student Emily Park at UCLA are talking more about their immigration status. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
Asia

Undocumented Asians in the US say they must speak up for ‘Dreamers’ and DACA programme

  • US Supreme Court is weighing the future of a programme that has allowed 700,000 young immigrants to live and work in the US; a decision is likely by spring
  • There are more than 1.7 million undocumented Asian and Pacific Islanders in the country, according to a UCLA assistant professor
Topic |   US immigration
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:05am, 3 Dec, 2019

Only 12 years old when she arrived from Costa Rica, Carolina Fung Feng, now 30, has made her life in America. Photo: Juan Gastelum/National Immigration Law Centre
United States & Canada

Why 660,000 ‘Dreamers’ like Carolina Fung Feng face an uncertain future in America, her home since she was 12

  • US Supreme Court to examine ‘Dreamers’ programme that Donald Trump wants axed
  • The programme protects about 600,000 people, who were brought to the US illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.
Topic |   US immigration
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:47pm, 12 Nov, 2019

