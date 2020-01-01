Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japanese custody for Lebanon. Photo: Reuters
Jho Low, Skase, Ghosn and ‘The King of Good Times’: the most notorious white-collar fugitives
- The former head of Nissan has fled to Lebanon, saying he refuses to be ‘held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system’
- Malaysia, meanwhile, is still trying to bring in the alleged mastermind behind the billion-dollar 1MDB scandal
Topic | Nissan
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japanese custody for Lebanon. Photo: Reuters