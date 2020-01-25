K-pop group BTS at the red carpet of the Golden Disk Awards in Seoul on January 5, 2020. Photo: AP
Microphones used by K-pop band BTS during Love Yourself tour fetch US$83,200 at charity auction
- The amount was more than eight times the expected starting price, the auction house said
- Proceeds from the auction of the seven microphones, which were used from 2017 to 2019 on BTS’ Love Yourself tour, will go to charity
Topic | K-pop idols
