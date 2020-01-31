Ambulances arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea confirms seventh case as Japan considers tighter screening of evacuees
- Japanese government’s third flight out of Wuhan, which returned on Friday morning, brought the total number of expatriated nationals to 565
- However, the government has come under fire in parliament and on social media for what critics regard as mishandling of those possibly infected
