Workers from a private sector company wearing protective suits and respirators prepare to disinfect a nursing home at the centre of a virus outbreak in Washington state, US. Photo: AP
Coronavirus update: countries close borders as cases soar, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks infected
- US President Donald Trump announced late on Wednesday that the US will suspend all travel from Europe for the next 30 days, effective from Friday
- Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced on his Instagram account that he and his wife had contracted the virus in Australia
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
