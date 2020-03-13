Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pictured with his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in October. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in quarantine, Asia stocks tumble
- Trudeau is not showing symptoms and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days as a ‘precautionary measure’, his office said in a statement
- The news followed an Asia stock rout, unprecedented US entertainment industry shutdown and widening virus impacts on the world of sport
