Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pictured with his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in October. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in quarantine, Asia stocks tumble

  • Trudeau is not showing symptoms and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days as a ‘precautionary measure’, his office said in a statement
  • The news followed an Asia stock rout, unprecedented US entertainment industry shutdown and widening virus impacts on the world of sport
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 11:02am, 13 Mar, 2020

