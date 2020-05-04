A woman watches Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan singing during the ‘I For India’ concert live on Facebook on a television screen in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Asia

‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan and Will Smith in star-studded India coronavirus benefit concert

  • Tens of thousands tuned in to the Facebook broadcast to raise funds for those impacted by the pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:17am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman watches Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan singing during the ‘I For India’ concert live on Facebook on a television screen in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE