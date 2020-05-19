Measures to stem the spread of coronavirus have changed how people travel, with travellers, airlines and airports across Asia grappling with a hodgepodge of rules. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: Asia’s aviation sector divided over which safety measures to implement

  • Travellers, airlines and airports across Asia are grappling with a hodgepodge of rules post-pandemic that will make flying different in almost every country
  • One of the biggest debates has been over whether middle seats should be empty – a measure that is likely to necessitate fare increases
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 19 May, 2020

