Measures to stem the spread of coronavirus have changed how people travel, with travellers, airlines and airports across Asia grappling with a hodgepodge of rules. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Asia’s aviation sector divided over which safety measures to implement
- Travellers, airlines and airports across Asia are grappling with a hodgepodge of rules post-pandemic that will make flying different in almost every country
- One of the biggest debates has been over whether middle seats should be empty – a measure that is likely to necessitate fare increases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Measures to stem the spread of coronavirus have changed how people travel, with travellers, airlines and airports across Asia grappling with a hodgepodge of rules. Photo: Reuters