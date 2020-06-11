A flight attendant wearing a face mask checks the body temperature of boarding passengers on a plane at Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, China. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Which parts of Asia are easing coronavirus travel curbs?
- Countries across the region are working to hammer out bilateral agreements for international travel, starting with priority business visitors
- Tourists won’t want to accept long quarantine times, but testing is likely to be part of the deal – on both ends of trip
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A flight attendant wearing a face mask checks the body temperature of boarding passengers on a plane at Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, China. Photo: AFP