The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock
North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown after suspected coronavirus case
- North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un takes ‘pre-emptive measure’ of isolating Kaesong
- If confirmed, this would be the first case of Covid-19 acknowledged by Pyongyang
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock