The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: ShutterstockThe main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock
The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock
Asia

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown after suspected coronavirus case

  • North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un takes ‘pre-emptive measure’ of isolating Kaesong
  • If confirmed, this would be the first case of Covid-19 acknowledged by Pyongyang
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 8:41am, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: ShutterstockThe main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock
The main street of Kaesong in 2018. The North Korean border city has been ‘totally’ blocked since Friday. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE