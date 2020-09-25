Japan currently bans in principle the entry of foreigners from 159 countries and regions. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus latest: Japan to let in long-term residents from Singapore, Brunei; Australia’s Victoria state may lift lockdown
- Those eligible to travel will have to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the country, says Japan’s foreign ministry
- Meanwhile, South Korea is tightening rules ahead of the Chuseok holiday, while the infection rate in Australia’s Victoria state has dropped following a lockdown
