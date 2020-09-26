Maria Ressa is CEO of Philippine news website Rappler. Photo: Getty Images
Philippines’ Maria Ressa among critics planning Facebook ‘oversight board’
- The group says Facebook is taking too long to set up its oversight panel, which they argue is too limited in its scope and autonomy
- Ressa, the CEO of news site Rappler, said in August that ‘tech platforms have created a system where lies laced with anger and hate spread faster than facts’
Topic | Facebook
Maria Ressa is CEO of Philippine news website Rappler. Photo: Getty Images