Handout photo made available by the Iranian president’s office shows Iranian president Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemns US for ‘crimes’ against Iran as sanctions cripple economy
- ‘They prevented the purchase of medicines and food by imposing unjust, illegal and inhuman sanctions,’ said Rouhani
- In 2018, Trump withdrew from a deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees it is not seeking nuclear weapons
Topic | Iran
