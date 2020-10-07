The 39 victims ‘suffocated’ in the back of the truck, a prosecutor said. File photo: AP
Four men on trial over death of 39 Vietnamese migrants in British truck
- The victims were discovered in England last October at the back of a truck, in a shocking incident which shone a light on global people smuggling
- The prosecutor said the victims had been sealed inside a pitch-black refrigeration unit, which was not turned on, for at least 12 hours
